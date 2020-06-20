Driver involved in fatal hit and run crash arrested, Orange County deputies say

A driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run crash on July 4 last year has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody 28-year-old Christian Andres Ponce on Friday and charged him with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle without a valid license following a crash last July 4 on Orange Blossom Trail and 41st Street.

Ponce is alleged with driving a car that was going over 100 miles per hour after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop, deputies said.

The car then struck three pedestrians in the road assisting another pedestrian who had been hit in a separate crash, deputies said.

Ponce allegedly fled the scene after striking the three pedestrians, one of whom was 33-year-old Damion Bradford, who died as a result of the crash, deputies said.