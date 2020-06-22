KUA to cut power for non-payment as COVID-19 continues to cause economic fallout

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Kissimmee Utility Authority is set to resume disconnections for non-payment Monday as many Floridians continue to struggle financially at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for KUA told News 6 that on Monday, about 500 people would have their utilities shut off due to lack of payment.

As of Monday, more than 59,000 residents were unemployed in Osceola County, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Osceola County has the 8th highest rate of requests for unemployment assistance in the state.

KUA officials said on Twitter that anyone with a past-due balance “MUST contact us at 407-933-9800 or http://kua.com to pay their balance due, request a payment extension or payment plan.”