Woman fatally shoots ex-boyfriend with air rifle to stop him from breaking in, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman shot her ex-boyfriend in the neck with an air rifle as he was trying to break into her home Sunday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call shortly before midnight from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Brown, was attempting to enter her home on Shadow Hill Drive through a window and she had shot him with an air rifle.

When authorities arrived, they said Brown was breathing but had a wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead after 20 minutes of CPR, records show.

The investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear if the woman will face any charges.