Florida man wins $15 million top prize on scratch-off game

Winning ticket purchased at Miami Publix

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

MIAMI, Fla. – Now that’s what you call a payday.

A Florida man is now much richer after winning the $15 million top prize on the Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Lazaro Acosta, of Miami Gardens, elected to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $10,440,000.

The 64-year-old man purchased the winning ticket at South Florida Publix located at 11750 Southwest 104th Street in Miami. Publix will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The Gold Rush Special Edition Scratch-Off game launched in February 2019 and features six top prizes of $15 million, lottery officials said.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.60, according to officials.

