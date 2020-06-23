Orange County small businesses can receive free PPE this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County small business owners who are in need of personal protective equipment for their employees and patrons can register to receive those supplies for free this week.

The PPE will be given away for free Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Before a small business owner can receive the PPE, they’ll need to register online by clicking here. They’ll be instructed to choose from one of three pick-up sites -- Downey Park, South Orange Youth Sports Complex or West Orange Park -- and make an appointment at that specific location.

As of Tuesday, all slots at Downey Park have been filled. Appointments are available Thursday afternoon and all day Friday at South Orange Youth Sports Complex and West Orange Park.

Walk ins will not be accepted.

Business owners are asked to print or save their confirmation information and show it to a staff member on site along with their driver’s license, then they’ll be given instructions on how to pick up their PPE kit.

The use of gloves and masks are encouraged as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on the PPE for Small Biz initiative, click here.