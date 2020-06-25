Seminole County school officials discuss reopening plans as COVID-19 pandemic continues

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public School board members held a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss ways to reopen schools safely in the fall.

“I’m looking for direction today, board members, in the use of face masks and specifically taking temperatures how to minimize large groups,” Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin explained.

School board attorney Serita Beamon presented a 130-page document of recommendations from the Florida Department of Education regarding reopening schools across the state.

"What that document makes it clear is that educational programs should maintain maximum distance between students and desks. The reality is that this distance may often not be able to reach six feet," Beamon said.

Beamon also explained another recommendation for keeping students and staff safe is by setting up a secondary clinic at all campuses which could be used for students showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"The recommendation is at we consider screening students and employees and visitors through a variety of ways then we should consider a contact tracing protocol in conjunction with our health officials," Beamon said.

School board members are also going over hundreds of surveys sent to parents last week regarding the reopening of schools.

This story is developing. Stay with News 6 for updates.