Traffic alert: Seminole County rollover crash causes shutdown along SR 417

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash is causing delays along State Road 417 near Mile Marker 51 in Seminole County Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic Alert: Seminole County/ SR-417 at MM 51. The northbound left lane remains closed until we remove this vehicle, from an earlier crash. Southbound not affected. Female driver transported to the hospital. Possible medical episode caused the crash. #seatbelt kept her safe. pic.twitter.com/PuN1XCH3Aj — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 25, 2020

Troopers said a driver had a possible medical episode prior to a crash that caused the northbound left lane to shut down for hours, however, southbound lanes were not affected.

The driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment, troopers said.