Traffic alert: Seminole County rollover crash causes shutdown along SR 417

Driver suffered medical episode prior to crash, troopers say

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Photos courtesy Florida Highway Patrol
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash is causing delays along State Road 417 near Mile Marker 51 in Seminole County Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a driver had a possible medical episode prior to a crash that caused the northbound left lane to shut down for hours, however, southbound lanes were not affected.

The driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment, troopers said.

