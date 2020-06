BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car Friday in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 8 a.m. along U.S. 1 and Main Street.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 are closed for the investigation into the crash.

