79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Shooting victim found outside downtown Orlando bar, police say

Shooting victim found near 64 North bar

Tags: 64 North, Orlando, gun violence, crime
File photo taken on June 23, 2018
File photo taken on June 23, 2018 (WJXT 2020)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A shooting victim is in critical condition after Orlando police say they were found outside a downtown bar overnight Friday.

Police responded to 64 North Orange Avenue for a report of a shooting at 1:15 a.m. Friday where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, Lt. Wesley Whited said in an email.

The address where the victim was found matches the address of 64 North bar.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.