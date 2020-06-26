Shooting victim found outside downtown Orlando bar, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A shooting victim is in critical condition after Orlando police say they were found outside a downtown bar overnight Friday.

Police responded to 64 North Orange Avenue for a report of a shooting at 1:15 a.m. Friday where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, Lt. Wesley Whited said in an email.

One person shot outside of downtown bar “64 North” and in critical condition @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/eMaVbzKXjb — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) June 26, 2020

The address where the victim was found matches the address of 64 North bar.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.