Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old from Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old from Tallahassee, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE said Josiah Brantley was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Holton Street in Tallahassee.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a white tank top with orange shorts.

Officers said the child may be in the company of Jasmine Brantley and Damian Burgman.

FDLE said they may be traveling in a 2019 black Dodge Journey with a Florida tag number of KCWV29.

Tallahassee Police said Josiah and Jasmine may be traveling to Live Oak or Orlando.

Anyone with information on Josiah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.