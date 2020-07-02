Flagler County schools to offer in-person, online learning options for students

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As the Flagler County Public School district slowly reopens in anticipation of welcoming students back to campus in the fall, district officials said Thursday parents would be able to choose the best type of learning for their child.

According to a news release, FCPS will offer both online and in-person learning options for students when the new school year commences on Aug. 10.

“Flagler Schools is working towards having our campuses open for in-person learning on August 10th, as scheduled. We are also bolstering our iFlagler virtual education program for families who wish to access a high-quality virtual program, as opposed to returning to a physical campus” said Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt in a news release. “We strongly encourage our families to utilize this popular franchise of the Florida Virtual School program, staffed by local educators, which has been recognized by FLVS as one of the best virtual programs in Florida.”

Mittelstadt said the virtual option is open for students in grades K-12.

Parents and students can find more information on the iFlagler program by clicking here.

District officials said in a news release they would be contacting families next week to determine which learning option families would prefer.

“Once a decision is made, a student will need to commit to that option for the semester. It is beneficial for students to remain on a consistent path,” officials said.