Plexiglass, masks, more: UCF outfits campus amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida on Thursday unveiled changes that have been made to its main campus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In preparation for students returning to in-person learning for the fall semester, officials said there have been changes to infrastructure and operational protocols.

According to the university, the updates include the installation of a quarter-mile of Plexiglas, hundreds of touchless bathroom fixtures, hand sanitizer stations, ventilation systems with ultraviolet lighting and exterior motion sensor doors.

During a tour to news outlets, officials showcased classrooms marked for social distancing, a mask distribution site and sanitation activity throughout the campus.

In June, UCF announced its reopening plan, which includes limited capacity in classrooms and staggered seating for social distancing. Students will also be required to wear face coverings while inside classroom buildings.

Further details about UCF’s reopening plan can be found here: https://www.ucf.edu/coronavirus/document/return-to-campus-plan/

