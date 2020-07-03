90ºF

DeLand Wellness Center to offer rapid anitbody testing

Thomas Metevia

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients published Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests a person's blood type may have some influence on whether they develop severe disease. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Wellness Center will offer antibody tests beginning next week.

“We have been so blessed to have such a wonderful, supportive community,” the Center said. “Among our services, we will be offering rapid Antibody COVID-19 testing.”

The test, which is available on Wednesday, will be offered to those currently infected or previously infected.

“You will be given your results on site,” the Center added. “We accept walk-in or you can make an appointment.”

In order to make an appointment, you can click or tap here or call (386)-313-3200.

