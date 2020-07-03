DeLand Wellness Center to offer rapid anitbody testing

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Wellness Center will offer antibody tests beginning next week.

“We have been so blessed to have such a wonderful, supportive community,” the Center said. “Among our services, we will be offering rapid Antibody COVID-19 testing.”

The test, which is available on Wednesday, will be offered to those currently infected or previously infected.

“You will be given your results on site,” the Center added. “We accept walk-in or you can make an appointment.”

In order to make an appointment, you can click or tap here or call (386)-313-3200.