Patriotic films to show over holiday weekend in The Villages

The Villages – In honor of our Nation’s 244th anniversary, The Movie Theatres At The Villages have programmed some very powerful patriotic content to be shown on the big screen.

In order to ensure the safe viewing of these films, Risk Manager Alex Mills told News 6 all staff members will be wearing masks, and he demonstrated the protocol in place to ensure social distancing in the auditorium. He also spoke about the involved cleaning and disinfecting the procedures the staff is following, as well as the ongoing fumigation of the spaces.

To sing in the 4th of July in style, both the Old Mill Playhouse and The Barnstorm Theatre welcome the theatrical premiere of “National Anthem Girl”, a new documentary about gratitude and The Nation Anthem. Janine Stang, aka The National Anthem Girl, commits herself to a goal of singing our Nation’s most sacred of songs in all 50 states. Janine herself will be introducing the film in person via Skype Friday night at the 7pm show at the Old Mill Playhouse and at the 7 pm show on Saturday night at The Barnstorm Theatre.

Also included in the showings are “The Outpost”, based on the novel, “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor”, by Jake Tapper and US Army Chaplain Justin Roberts’ film “No Greater Love” for a fifth anniversary encore week booking. “No Greater Love” explores Chaplain Roberts’ deployment as he and his men fight through a hellish tour in one of the most dangerous places in Afghanistan. The film also deals the team’s struggles to reintegrate at home. The Old Mill Playhouse is extremely honored to have Chaplain Roberts introduce the film and bring audiences up to date on his current projects live via Skype from his home in Louisiana at Sunday and Tuesday nights show at 6:30 pm.

For more information on showtimes and films, visit The Villages Movie Theaters.