Cocoa Beach leaders to discuss face mask mandate to curb spread of COVID-19

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – The city of Cocoa Beach is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss whether or not to put a face mask mandate in place as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb.

The mandate would need to be approved by the city commission and would require face mask use for “every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in the City of Cocoa Beach wear a face covering in any indoor public location, other than their home or residence, and in any public outdoor location when not maintaining social distancing from other person(s), excluding family members or companions,” according to city officials.

If the mandate passes, all businesses would be encouraged to prohibit entry of any person who is not wearing a face covering, except those who meet certain criteria outlined by the city, such as:

Persons under the age of two years

Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition

Persons working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other persons

Persons exercising while maintaining social distancing

Persons working in an office when all interactions with others is done with social distancing as recommended by the CDC

Persons while eating and/or drinking at a restaurant; provided, however face coverings must otherwise be worn in restaurants

Public safety, fire and other life safety and health care personnel, as their personal protective equipment requirements will be governed by their respective agencies

The requirement shall not apply when a person who is hearing-impaired needs to see the mouth of someone wearing a face covering in order to communicate

The meeting is set for 6 p.m.

While Brevard does not have a county-wide mandate requiring face mask use, some popular businesses have put mask rules into place to protect staff and guests.

The Cocoa Beach Pier announced July 3 that it would require all guests to wear a face mask.

“Bars will remain closed per state guidelines, but beverage service is available at our tables,” pier leaders said in a post. “Our tables will remain at a safe, 6-foot distance, with our team members wearing gloves/masks, and sanitizing stations are readily available around the property.”

