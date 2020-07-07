Report: Kanye West’s fashion brand Yeezy got millions in government pandemic loans

Kanye West's fashion brand Yeezy reportedly got between $2 million and $5 million dollars in government coronavirus aid loans.

The news about Yeezy came out Monday.

According to USA Today, it came to light when the Small Business Association released data on companies given more than $150,000 from the program. The government’s Paycheck Protection Program was intended to help small businesses keep workers employed during the coronavirus-related shutdown.

West has previously claimed to be a billionaire.

Incidentally, he recently said he's running for president.

Yeezy didn’t immediately respond to request for comment on the news.