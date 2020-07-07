TikTok app might be banned in US

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

Pompeo made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Pompeo says people should only download the popular video app if they want their private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based Byte-Dance, though the app has previously said it operates separately from them.

TikTok claims its data centers are located outside China and not subject to Chinese law.