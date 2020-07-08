80ºF

20 named storms? Experts predict busier hurricane season than first thought

Researchers increase number of storms by 4

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

A hurricane strikes a Florida beach.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new forecast for the tropics has been released and experts think Florida may see an even busier year for hurricanes than first thought.

Leading experts at Colorado State University said the United States could see 20 named storms this hurricane season, compared to their previous prediction of 16 named storms.

Of those 20 storms, experts think nine of them will become hurricanes, four of which could reach Category 3 or higher.

So far this year, five storms have been named: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly and Edouard.

