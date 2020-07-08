Instagram adds pinned comments feature for all users

If you're trying to inject some positivity into your Instagram posts, a new feature called pinned comments could be just the thing.

Instagram began testing the feature in May, but now the social media app is rolling out the feature for all its users.

The added option allows you to pin a few comments to the top of the comments thread on your posts.

This is just one of the new features Instagram designed to help limit the harassment and bullying that can go on within the social media app.

Programmers hope the ability to pin comments might encourage more people on Instagram to want to post nice ones.

The theory is that those comments will get pinned to the top.

Other features include the ability to delete comments in bulk and choose who can tag and mention you on specific posts.