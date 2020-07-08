Mount Dora implements face mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – In the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus, the City of Mount Dora has implemented a mask mandate requiring face masks in all public places.

“The Resolution was passed during the July 7 City Council Meeting after a lengthy discussion between Councilmembers,” officials said.

The Council vote now requires face coverings to be worn in public areas as suggested by the Center for Disease Control to protect the citizens of Mount Dora.

The ruling reads: “Every person working, living, visiting or doing business in the City of Mount Dora is required to wear a Face Covering, consistent with the current CDC Guidelines while inside any public place.”

Councilmembers agreed the requirement is a measure to seek voluntary compliance inside public places.

The Resolution is also calling on the public to practice proper social distancing of at least six feet in outdoor spaces and public places.

According to a news release, face coverings are not required outdoors.

There are exceptions to the mandate, according to city officials, which include:

Persons under the age of 2

Persons for whom the face coverings would cause impairment due to an existing health condition or disability

Persons working in a business or profession who are not interacting with the public and who are able to maintain social distancing from co-workers

Persons who are working in or within a business who do not have face-to-face interaction with others

Persons exercising while maintaining social distancing

“We are a community that tries to work together with all our citizens to solve issues and this is an excellent step forward to address face cover wearing in Mount Dora. We will continue our observations of compliance and will address again at a future council meeting if needed,” said Mayor Cathy Hoechst. “There will always be individuals who choose to not wear face coverings and there will be those who will wear them all the time. My hope is that this resolution helps those who are unsure to voluntarily wear a face covering and that we all use common sense, good judgment and (err) on the side of caution. Please wear your face mask and social distance while in Mount Dora.”

The Resolution will continue through the local state of emergency as laid out by the City in Resolution 2020-52.

For more information contact Public Information Officer Lisa McDonald by using the following email address: mcdonaldl@cityofmountdora.com