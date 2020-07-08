The drawbridge is down: Medieval Times reopens

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament in Kissimmee is welcoming back royal guests to the castle with new modifications to keep jousters and spectators safe from the novel coronavirus.

The dinner show reopened July 5 as the first wave of its phased plan to welcome back guests. The venue had closed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Medieval Times is now operating at half capacity and all guests must wear a face covering and undergo a temperature screening. All parties will be seated 6 feet apart in the Grand Ceremonial Arena, according to a spokesperson.

Additional safety and health measures include:

Minimal contact entry into the castle

High-touch areas disinfected multiple times per show

Digital menus accessible through smartphones and disposable table cards

Team members screened prior to the start of each shift

Team members will wear a mask at all times and gloves while handling food or drinks

Disposable silverware available upon request

“We consulted with health experts and government officials in order to create our substantial reopening plan,” said Perico Montaner, Medieval Times President and CEO said in a news release. “What we’ve managed is a plan that will ensure our guests and team members remain safe while maintaining the same majesty and grandeur that is expected of our tournaments.”

For more details about the Medieval Times reopening plan, please visit medievaltimes.com/updates.