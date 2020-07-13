Windermere restaurant issued warning for not following social distancing guidelines

WINDERMERE, Fla. – A Windermere restaurant was issued a warning for not following social distancing guidelines on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Business and professional regulation.

Investigators said the owner of 33 & Melt was issued the warning by investigators from the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.

Under the Phase 2 reopen order in Florida, restaurants can operate at 50 percent indoor seating capacity and full capacity outdoor seating with appropriate social distancing.

I will never back down and I love all my guests. If the media hadn’t mentioned Covid would you have known is was even a thing? Posted by 33 & Melt - Windermere on Sunday, July 12, 2020

“I will never back down and I love all my guests. If the media hadn’t mentioned COVID would you have known is was even a thing?,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The alcohol license was suspended at a UCF-area bar after patrons and employees tested positive for COVID-19 back in June.