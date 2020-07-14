Here’s a list of canceled, rescheduled events at the Orange County Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Convention Center officials said the coronavirus pandemic has impacted more than 80 events and has over $1 billion in losses.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 34 conventions had to be rescheduled, with an estimated economic impact of $485 million. Another 49 events were canceled with an estimated economic impact of $1.01 billion.

The OCCC is now working to reschedule events and adjust for the losses.

Below is a list of rescheduled shows and cancellations.

Rescheduled Shows

AmCon 2020 | March 31-April 1, 2020 | Rescheduled for September 2-3, 2020

Impressions 2020 | April 2-4, 2020 | Rescheduled for September 10-12, 2020

Florida State Odyssey Tournament 2020 | April 11, 2020 | Rescheduled for April 2-3, 2021

MegaCon Orlando | April 16-20, 2020 | Rescheduled for October 30 - November 1, 2020

The Great American Franchise Expo 2020 | April 18-19, 2020 | Rescheduled for November 21-22, 2020

RFID Journal LIVE! | April 28-30, 2020 | Rescheduled for September 9-11, 2020

Premiere Orlando 2020 | May 31-June 1, 2020 | Rescheduled for November 8-9, 2020

Orlando Condo & HOA Expo 2020 | June 4, 2020 | Rescheduled for August 13, 2020

AAU Jr. National Volleyball Championships 2020 | June 17-28, 2020 | Rescheduled for July 14 – 22, 2020

Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series 2020 | June 19-21, 2020 | Rescheduled for November 6-8, 2020

KnowledgeFest Orlando | June 19-21, 2020 | Rescheduled TBD

ASSP Safety Conference & Exposition 2020 | June 23-25, 2020 | Rescheduled for July 22-24, 2025

2020 PLC Institutes | June 24-26, 2020 | Rescheduled for September 16-18, 2020

Webster University Graduation Ceremony 2020 | June 27, 2020 | Rescheduled for October 10, 2020

World Discipleship Conference| June 29 – July 6, 2020 | Rescheduled for July 26-August 7, 2022

African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Conference 2021 | July 8 -15, 2020 | Rescheduled for July 6-13, 2021

SHI Global Sales Conference 2020 Vendor Showcase | July 23, 2020 | Rescheduled for January 24, 2022

Show Cancellations

HIMSS20 Global Health Conference & Exhibition | March 9-13, 2020

Grainger Show 2020 | March 15-17, 2020

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons | March 24-28, 2020

All Star Challenge| March 28-29, 2020

Water Quality Association | April 1-3, 2020

Ellucian Live 2020 | April 5-8, 2020

OSCO Motorcycle Training | April 8, 2020

AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Assn) | April 14-15, 2020

McDonald's Corporation Worldwide Conference | April 20-23, 2020

Florida Volleyball Challenge 2020 | April 24-26, 2020

All Out Season Showdown | April 25, 2020

KNOWLEDGE 2020 | May 4-7, 2020

SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference | May 12-14, 2020

Orlando Boat Show | May 15-17, 2020

Citrix Synergy 2020 | May 18-20, 2020

2020 AAU 18U Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships | May 23-25, 2020

Orlando International Film Festival | May 23-26, 2020

Eid ul Fitr 2020 Prayer and Celebration | May 24, 2020

Year of the Field Novartis | June 1-4, 2020

OCSO Tourist Intelligence Crime Breakfast | June 3, 2020

ASTRA's Marketplace and Academy | June 7-10, 2020

Southern Baptist Convention 2020 | June 7-11, 2020

American Water Works Association Annual Conference and Expo 2020 | June 15-17, 2020

NFPA Conference & Expo 2020 | June 15-17, 2020

World Ballet Competition 2020 | June 15- 20, 2020

Summer FUN 2020 | July 9-11, 2020

The Church Network 64th National Conference | July 8-11, 2020

Church of God Prophecy (Destination Parkway Parking Garage) | July 8-12, 2020

American Sportfishing Association ICAST 2020 | July 15-17, 2020

Florida Bar Examination | July 27-31, 2020

Con of Thrones | July 17-19, 2020

Zumba Fitness Instructor Convention 2020 | July 27-August 2, 2020

APCO Intl 86th Annual Conference & Expo 2020 | August 2-5, 2020

OCPS Bus Driver Training | August 4-5, 2020

Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competition 2020 | August 4-8, 2020

AAHOA Annual Convention & Tradeshow

ISA International Sign Expo 2020 | August 22-25, 2020

New U Life Event 2020 | August 23-30, 2020

Southern Women’s Show | August 27-30, 2020

Grace Hopper Celebration 2020 | September 25–October 3, 2020

DeVry University Graduation 2020 | September 26, 2020

National Business Aviation Association 2020 | October 6-8, 2020

Florida Cyber Conference 2020 | October 8-9, 2020

American Dental Association 2020 Annual Meeting | October 15-17, 2020

2020 Community Conference | October 17-27, 2020

Ace Fall 2020 Convention | October 20-22, 2020

Girl Scouts National Council Session 2020 | October 20-25, 2020

American Association for Respiratory Care Congress 2020 | November 14-16, 2020

AAP Annual Meeting | January 14-16, 2021