Cocoa Village tavern gets alcohol license suspended for disobeying COVID-19 closure order

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – State regulators have suspended the alcohol license of George & Dragon English Tavern in Cocoa Village, citing noncompliance with COVID-19 orders, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

Monday, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued an emergency suspension of the Brevard Avenue pub's alcoholic beverage vendor license.

DBPR officials took action "based on a finding that immediate danger to public health, safety or welfare requires suspension of the license to avoid future harm," a news release said.

But co-owner Mike Saunders defended George & Dragon English Tavern, saying the state's COVID-19 closure orders for bars and restaurants "don't mesh."

And the pub's Cocoa attorney, Michael Saracco, said he is drafting a lawsuit that will contest the DBPR license suspension.

“I believe in our rights. We’re four veterans. We believe in the Constitution. And you can’t pick and choose that restaurants can be open and the bars close,” Saunders said.

"If we're all closed, hey, I'm in. But you can't just say, 'This virus is going out of control because the bars are open.' If you come to our bar, we're an outdoor bar. We're no different than a restaurant in our setup. And we follow the rules," he said.

“I just don’t think a sandwich makes a difference if I’m open or closed,” he said.

On June 26, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended alcohol sales at bars that derive more than 50% of gross revenue from sales of alcoholic beverages. Then, on July 1, DBPR clarified the directive: Vendors licensed for on-premises consumption that are not licensed to offer food service must suspend on-premises alcoholic beverage sales.

George & Dragon English Tavern is not licensed as a public food service establishment, according to Monday's DBPR emergency order.

However, on July 7, the tavern — which operates as a cigar bar and pub — was open and operating. Patrons were drinking alcoholic beverages at the establishment, the order said.

DBPR officials issued a notice, explained terms of the statewide directive, and warned of potential consequences, the order said.

George & Dragon English Tavern opened again Friday in violation, the order said.

"Patrons were drinking alcoholic beverages inside the establishment at the bar and at tables. Patrons were also consuming alcoholic beverages outside the establishment as well," the order said.

“During this visit, the owner of the suspended licensee indicated that he was not going to voluntarily close his business,” the order said.

Saracco said George & Dragon English Tavern will file a lawsuit contesting the suspension. He said the lawsuit will partly mirror one filed by a group of downtown Orlando bars that sued DeSantis on Friday, seeking to overturn the order shuttering bars — while keeping restaurants open — as unconstitutional.

"The George & Dragon has a tobacco license, a package license and a liquor license for consumption on-premises. So according to documents we had received from the DBPR, the cigar bars in the state were allowed to continue at 50% capacity and still serve on-site consumption," Saracco said.

Saunders said seating is spaced 6 feet apart at George & Dragon English Tavern, bartenders encourage customers to sit outdoors, and masks are encouraged.

“We need to unite. I’ve got employees that need to eat and pay bills. And we’ve got bills. I just don’t think it’s fair for them to pick and choose who’s open and who’s closed,” Saunders said.