CVS will require face-coverings for all shoppers

CVS announced Thursday that it would be instituting a face-covering policy at all of its locations.

Starting Monday all shoppers will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the store.

The move comes after other large stores implemented the same rule. CVS joins stores like Kroger, Kohls, Best Buy, Sam’s Club and Starbucks.

CVS Health Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts issued the following statement:

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve done everything we can to keep people safe and healthy. This includes requiring that store employees wear face coverings and encouraging our customers to do so as well. In any community with state or local laws mandating the use of face coverings, we’ve made that very clear through signage and other reminders,” Roberts explained. ”With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we’re joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. To be clear, we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”

For more information on CVS Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic visit the company’s COVID-19 resource center.