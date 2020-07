DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of employees at Daytona International Speedway gathered to get results for a longtime employee.

Juanita “Lightnin” Epton celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday. She has been an employee at the speedway since it was built in 1958.

To help her celebrate the milestone, dozens of her friends from the speedway put together a parade of more than 100 cars and drove past her Daytona Beach home.

Epton is still employed at Daytona International Speedway in ticket operations.