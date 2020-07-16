Orange County COVID-19 testing site to offer self-swab lanes to reduce wait time

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A self-swab lane will be available to patients with coronavirus symptoms at the Orange County Convention Center to reduce the wait times to get a test.

This program will be available at four different sites in Florida:

The War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale

Regency Square Mall in Duval County

Orange County Convention Center

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Appointments can be made at this link for the Orange County Convention Center and the Regency Square Mall sites.

At the four sites patients with symptoms will be directed toward a separate lane and will provided an observed self-swab test under the supervision of a healthcare professional, according to the department of health.

The tests will be offered to people ages 5 and up with symptoms of COVID-19.

The department of health said results of the self-swab tests will be sent to a separate lab will be available within 72 hours through email.

The DOH said the Orange County Convention Center will be able to administer 500 self-swab tests a day.

Health officials said if this program works they will expand it to more state testing sites.