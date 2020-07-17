WATCH LIVE: Volusia County leaders provide coronavirus update

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Volusia County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to provide updates on the County’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Florida nears 5,000 coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations steadily increase

In Volusia County, there have been a total of 4,768 positive COVID-19 cases since March, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The county also reported 362 patients have been hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus and 79 people have died after contracting the virus.

MORE: Holly Hill mayor wants symptomatic lane at COVID-19 testing site in Volusia

The Florida Department of Health has posted four free coronavirus testing sites in Volusia County.

Testing is by appointment and testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The DOH said appointments can be scheduled through July 24.

Here is a list of the sites:

1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach and appointments can be made at 386-274-0500

421 S. Keech Street in Daytona Beach and appointments can be made at 386-871-3364

717 W. Canal Street in New Smyrna Beach and appointments can be made at 386-871-3489

775 Harley Strickland Boulevard in Orange County and appointments can be made at 386-871-3405

Tests are available for anyone and symptoms are not required. The DOH said minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide consent for testing.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.