WATCH LIVE at 12:30: Gov. Ron DeSantis provides coronavirus update

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,327 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday.

The new cases bring Florida’s overall total to 337,568 since early March.

The state is now releasing numbers on currently hospitalized coronavirus patients, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration dashboard shows 9,164 people are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities across the state due to complications from COVID-19 as of 10:58 a.m. Saturday.

As of Saturday, 4,895 people have died in Florida from the virus.

Marion County set a new record for most new deaths in a day at eight. The previous high was three on July 10.

Orange County also set a new record for deaths reported on a single day. Orange County reported 14 deaths Saturday. Their previous high was nine on July 15.

The daily positivity rate, which is the number of new positive cases compared to those tested on a given day was 12.17% on Friday, according to the DOH.

Below is the state dashboard. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Here are four things to know about COVID-19 Sunday. Click the blue headline for more information:

1. DeSantis asked about COVID-19 deaths: More than 4,900 Floridians have died from the coronavirus, according to the department of health. News 6 asked Gov. Ron DeSantis about it. “Governor we’ve had nearly 5,000 fatalities in the state. Do you take responsibility for any of those deaths?,” News 6 asked. Florida currently ranks in the top half of the nation ranked 25th for COVID-19 deaths per capita, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. To hear Gov. DeSantis’s answer about COVID-19 deaths, click or tap here.

2. New Smyrna Beach wants beach for essential activity use only: The city’s mayor addressed the issue on crowds during a Facebook video on Thursday and claimed that some residents feel vulnerable and exposed once visitors are off the sand. Mayor Russ Owen said he’s approached the Volusia County Council with a possible solution, which is rolling back a phase to where only essential activities would be allowed on the beach during the weekend.

3. Orange County School Board insists on right to determine when schools reopen: Orange County School Board members voted Friday to insist that the decision to reopen schools be left to local leaders based on the coronavirus situation in the county. The school board was set to vote on a third learning option for students following the Florida Department of Education executive order telling schools to reopen for at least five days a week despite the ongoing pandemic. Under the executive order from the DOE, school districts must submit a plan to reopen to the state.

4. Miami-Dade plans to fine people not following COVID rules: Miami-Dade County plans to start aggressively enforcing rules designed to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus as Florida reported more than 11,000 new cases Friday adding to a caseload that is straining the state’s hospitals. The Miami-Dade County Commission unanimously approved an emergency order Thursday that gives all code and fire inspectors authority to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses not complying with guidelines to wear masks and practice social distancing. Police officers have already had this enforcement power.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus numbers by county in the Central Florida region:

County Total cases New cases Deaths Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Brevard 4,060 115 49 252 23 Flagler 612 12 7 54 2 Lake 3,206 67 35 167 7 Marion 2,259 103 27 218 8 Orange 22,518 469 117 634 16 Osceola 5,725 169 38 260 12 Polk 9,030 258 174 641 16 Seminole 5,150 120 41 261 12 Sumter 787 17 20 102 3 Volusia 4,959 191 80 377 15

