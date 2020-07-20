Southeastern Grocers will require customers to wear masks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers will soon require customers to wear masks, according to a news release.

This includes:

Bi-Lo

Fresco y Mas

Harveys

Winn-Dixie

This mandate will start on July 27.

Southeastern Grocers said they hope this will limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Publix, Walmart, Target, Starbucks, Best Buy, CVS and Kohl's are all requiring their customers to wear a mask.

More than 360,000 cases have come back positive for COVID-19 in the state.

