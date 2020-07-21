DOE approves reopening plan for Orange County Schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education has approved the back-to-school plan for Orange County Public Schools.

The plan allows parents to pick from three options:

Face-to-Face learning

Orange County Virtual School

Innovate learning option.

Orange County plans to go back to school at Aug. 21.

Reopening plans from each county has to be sent to the Department of Education by July 31.

The reopening plan from Seminole County Schools and the reopening plan for Osceola County has also been approved by the department of education.

