DOE approves reopening plan for Orange County Schools

Plan allows parents to pick educational option for their kind to enroll in

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, coronavirus, education
(Orange County Public Schools)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education has approved the back-to-school plan for Orange County Public Schools.

The plan allows parents to pick from three options:

  • Face-to-Face learning
  • Orange County Virtual School
  • Innovate learning option.

Orange County plans to go back to school at Aug. 21.

Reopening plans from each county has to be sent to the Department of Education by July 31.

The reopening plan from Seminole County Schools and the reopening plan for Osceola County has also been approved by the department of education.

