Supervisor of Elections encourages Osceola residents to consider vote-by-mail or early voting amid pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Supervisor of Elections in Osceola County is encouraging residents to consider vote-by-mail or to participate in early voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the county’s emergency management department.

There has been more than 6,600 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The office of emergency management hopes this can limit the amount of people in one polling location at a time.

Voters can request a mail ballot at this link.

Early voting locations in the county have been found at this link.

On election day, county officials said the following precautions will be taken: