Supervisor of Elections encourages Osceola residents to consider vote-by-mail or early voting amid pandemic

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Supervisor of Elections in Osceola County is encouraging residents to consider vote-by-mail or to participate in early voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the county’s emergency management department.
There has been more than 6,600 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The office of emergency management hopes this can limit the amount of people in one polling location at a time.
Voters can request a mail ballot at this link.
Early voting locations in the county have been found at this link.
On election day, county officials said the following precautions will be taken:
- Rooms and equipment will be sanitized throughout the day
- Voting booths will be spread out
- Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance
- Voters will sign in with a disposable cotton swab
- Pens will be sanitized between uses
- Social distance will also be encouraged