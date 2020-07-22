85ºF

Supervisor of Elections encourages Osceola residents to consider vote-by-mail or early voting amid pandemic

Supervisor of elections hopes this limits spread of COVID-19

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Supervisor of Elections in Osceola County is encouraging residents to consider vote-by-mail or to participate in early voting amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the county’s emergency management department.

There has been more than 6,600 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The office of emergency management hopes this can limit the amount of people in one polling location at a time.

Voters can request a mail ballot at this link.

Early voting locations in the county have been found at this link.

On election day, county officials said the following precautions will be taken:

  • Rooms and equipment will be sanitized throughout the day
  • Voting booths will be spread out
  • Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance
  • Voters will sign in with a disposable cotton swab
  • Pens will be sanitized between uses
  • Social distance will also be encouraged

