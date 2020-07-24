5 things parents will want to know about new CDC guidelines on children, education

As parents across Central Florida make the important decision about whether to send their children to school or continue distance learning, the CDC announced new guidance on childcare and education.

Together, we can open schools safely. This fall, school may look different in some communities b/c of #COVID19 – as face masks, distancing, & hand hygiene meet bookbags & homework. New CDC tools will help us make decisions for the upcoming school year. https://t.co/efgarAsMeq pic.twitter.com/jf284y1XGZ — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) July 23, 2020

Here is a quick breakdown with five things you need to know about the new CDC guidelines released Thursday.

New CDC guidance favors students going back to the classroom. The agency notes concerns that keeping kids out of school may lead to learning loss and less access to food, mental health care and other necessary services. Keep in mind, the CDC also recommends keeping schools closed in areas with uncontrolled virus transmission.

Evidence suggests children aren’t as likely to spread the virus to adults. The CDC cited evidence from studies that suggest that children are at a lower risk for catching and getting seriously ill from the virus, with minor symptoms and a lower chance of transmission.

New guidelines for schools safely reopening: Implement social distancing guidelines Require face coverings for students when social distancing not occuring Practice good hygiene Keep students in class pods Have the same teacher stay with students throughout the day Monitor students for symptoms Have a plan when someone gets sick

President Trump calling for $105B to help support reopening schools. As part of the next coronavirus relief bill, the President is asking congress for $105B to help schools get the resources it needs to reopen safely. “The funding will support mitigation measures such as smaller class sizes, more teachers and teachers aides, repurposing spaces to practice social distancing, and crucially, mask-wearing,” said Trump. “The money is an addition to the $30B we secured for schools and universities earlier this year. That money we have, some has been distributed already, some has not.”

CDC offers recommendations for parents sending kids to school: Check for signs of symptoms of the virus every day Keep child home if they have a fever of 100.4 degrees or high or comes in contact with someone who has the virus



