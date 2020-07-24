FHSAA says fall sports will start on Aug. 24 at the earliest

The Florida High School Athletic Association said fall sports have been postponed.

At a meeting on Thursday night the FHSAA board said Aug. 24 is the targeted start date.

The motion was passed with an 11-4 vote.

The board will meet again on Aug. 17 to see if they want to move forward with the Aug. 24 start date.

Many districts in Central Florida had already postponed fall sports.

On Tuesday, Orange County schools said district officials have not determined a date to start fall sports.

Seminole County Schools said practice would start on Aug. 31.

Brevard County Schools announced they will not start practices for fall sports at the moment.

Osceola County announced they will begin football practice on Sept. 7.

Fall sports have also been postponed for Flagler County Schools.