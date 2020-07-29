VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Schools and Volusia County Schools will require face coverings on campus when students return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face coverings will be required for Polk County students K-12 when they are on school grounds or on district-provided transportation.

[RELATED: Everything you need to know about Polk County’s back-to-school plan]

This does not include when a student is involved in an activity when a face covering would not be appropriate.

District officials said school employees will help students with the new safety measure.

The district will also grant exemptions to students with medical waivers.

[RELATED: Everything you need to know about Volusia County’s back to school plan]

School officials in Volusia County said face coverings will be worn by students, employees, and visitors while on school property.

This includes school buses, class changes, cafeteria lines, and any other space where social distancing guidelines can not be followed.