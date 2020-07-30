Man accused of beating 16-year-old dog to death

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man beat a 16-year-old dog to death and left the animal lifeless in its yard, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The owner of the rat terrier named Buddy Boy called police at 8 a.m. Thursday after finding the dog dead in the yard, records show.

Blood and injuries to the dog indicated that his death was not from natural causes, police said. The owner believes the dog was beaten during the overnight hours, according to a news release.

Police said they arrested 58-year-old Brian Batson in Holly Hill at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in connection with the case.

A news release did not provide information about why or how the dog was killed. Buddy Boy was taken to the Halifax Humane Society for a necropsy.

Batson is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge.