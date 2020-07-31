Orlando police share important update regarding June shooting outside downtown bar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives are expected to provide an important update Friday regarding a shooting outside a downtown bar, where a bar security guard was badly injured.

Police responded to 64 North Orange Avenue for a report of a shooting at 1:15 a.m. June 26. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, Lt. Wesley Whited said.

Surveillance cameras showed two men and 2 women on scooters, exchanging words with someone off-camera.

“The four people attempted to enter through the “Exit” in the railing outside the bar,” officers said.

According to surveillance video, security quickly intervened, and a confrontation ensued. Video of the argument was posted on social media following the attack.

TAKE A LOOK: Orlando, we need your help. Who are the 4 people highlighted in this video? 2 women & 2 men on scooters confronted "64 North" bar security June 26. Shortly after, a shooting at the bar left a security worker badly hurt. $5000 @CrimelineFL reward 1-800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/JI0YqTMRLy — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 26, 2020

“The two men returned later in a white 4-door vehicle with damage to the right rear door. One male opened fire outside the bar, wounding 2 people, including a bar security worker who was hospitalized with critical injuries,” officers said.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Watch the news conference live at 11 a.m. in the video player above.