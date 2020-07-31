95ºF

UPDATE: 1,200 Floridians receive suspicious seeds through mail

USDA is telling people to not plant the seeds

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Officials warn of suspicious seed packages disguised as jewelry. (Image: Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 1,200 people have received suspicious seed packages through the mail, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

State officials say the packages could be bearing Chinese characters.

The suspicious seeds have been reported in most states, according to Florida officials.

The USDA said they will continue tests on seeds, but the content of the packages remains unknown at this time.

State officials remind people who get the seeds in the mail to not open the packet and do not plant the seeds.

The USDA wants people who receive the seeds to put the packet and mailing materials in a sealable plastic bag and report the package to the Division of Plant Industry at 1-888-397-1517.

