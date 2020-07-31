UPDATE: 1,200 Floridians receive suspicious seeds through mail

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 1,200 people have received suspicious seed packages through the mail, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

[RELATED: Maitland woman receives ‘mystery seeds’ in mail, USDA warns not to plant them]

State officials say the packages could be bearing Chinese characters.

[RELATED: Florida officials warn of mystery seeds popping up in mail]

The suspicious seeds have been reported in most states, according to Florida officials.

UPDATE: @FDACS has 1,209+ reports from Floridians on suspicious seeds.



❎Don't open packet, plant seeds, or throw in trash

✅Place all in plastic bag

✅Unopened: report to @USDA_APHIS 800-877-3835

✅Opened w/seeds: report at https://t.co/9c1kx7dDzz for pickup or @UF_IFAS dropoff — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) July 31, 2020

The USDA said they will continue tests on seeds, but the content of the packages remains unknown at this time.

State officials remind people who get the seeds in the mail to not open the packet and do not plant the seeds.

[RELATED: ‘DO NOT OPEN:’ Floridians receiving suspicious seed packages through mail, officials warn]

The USDA wants people who receive the seeds to put the packet and mailing materials in a sealable plastic bag and report the package to the Division of Plant Industry at 1-888-397-1517.