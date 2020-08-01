Flagler County prepares for Hurricane Isaias, warns residents of storm surge

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is making final preparations ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord urges residents to be prepared and stay vigilant.

“Isaias will likely make its greatest impact to Flagler County between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday with tropical-storm-force winds,” Lord said. “At this time, hurricane-force winds are not probable.”

Officials in Seminole County shared the following information about sandbags and storm surge:

A storm surge watch is currently in effect for coastal Flagler County.

This means that we may see the following impacts:

Atlantic Coast shoreline – 3 to 4 feet of storm surge, with dune damage likely

Intracoastal Waterway – properties along both sides, 2 to 3 feet of storm surge, with impacts primarily at high tide This includes properties on the Intracoastal Waterway and waterways/canals to the east of it (such as Fox Cut)



Sand and bags remain available at the following locations:

Flagler Technical College – 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock – until 5 p.m. Saturday

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church – 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach – until 5 p.m. Saturday Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 and just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast – until 3:30 p.m. Saturday



In preparation for Hurricane Isaias, garbage collection has been canceled on Monday.

All Flagler County residents should be prepared to shelter in place at home while Isaias passes by or through our community.

“Those residents who live on the barrier island and along the Intracoastal – especially if you live in a particularly low-lying area or a manufactured home – need to be prepared if we call for an evacuation tomorrow (Sunday),” Lord said. “We won’t make a decision until the morning, because we want to have the most up to date information about the storm’s track and intensity.”

Officials said that all barrier island residents who are dependent on electricity with special medical needs should be prepared to evacuate.

Flagler County officials said if a shelter opens, it will be located at Rymfire Elementary, 1425 Rymfire Drive.

The shelters will have separate areas for those who know they have COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

All evacuees will be required to wear face coverings and undergo entry and daily temperature screenings.