Volusia County health department extends COVID-19 testing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County health department will continue providing free COVID-19 testing at least through Aug. 21.
Anyone can get tested regardless of whether they have symptoms but appointments are required.
Appointments can be made by calling the appropriate location between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- 1845 Holsonback Dr., Daytona Beach. 386-274-0500 and press #.
- 421 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach. 386-871-3364
- 717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach. 386-871-3489
- 775 Harley Strickland Boulevard, Orange City. 386-871-3405
For more information about coronavirus resources in Volusia County, click here.