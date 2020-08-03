94ºF

Volusia County health department extends COVID-19 testing

Testing will remain available through Aug. 21

Rafael Ruiz, left, is tested for COVID-19 at a walk-up testing site during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. The mobile testing truck is operated by Aardvark Mobile Health, which has partnered with the Florida Division of Emergency Management. People getting tested are separated from nurses via a glass pane. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County health department will continue providing free COVID-19 testing at least through Aug. 21.

Anyone can get tested regardless of whether they have symptoms but appointments are required.

Appointments can be made by calling the appropriate location between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

  • 1845 Holsonback Dr., Daytona Beach. 386-274-0500 and press #. 
  • 421 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach. 386-871-3364
  • 717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach. 386-871-3489
  • 775 Harley Strickland Boulevard, Orange City. 386-871-3405

For more information about coronavirus resources in Volusia County, click here.

