Volusia County health department extends COVID-19 testing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County health department will continue providing free COVID-19 testing at least through Aug. 21.

Anyone can get tested regardless of whether they have symptoms but appointments are required.

Appointments can be made by calling the appropriate location between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

1845 Holsonback Dr., Daytona Beach. 386-274-0500 and press #.

421 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach. 386-871-3364

717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach. 386-871-3489

775 Harley Strickland Boulevard, Orange City. 386-871-3405

For more information about coronavirus resources in Volusia County, click here.