19-year-old man killed in crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Ocala man was killed on 95th Avenue Road in Marion County around 4:35 p.m. on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Ocala man was driving a sedan and not wearing his seatbelt.

FHP said a 31-year-old Ocala woman was driving an SUV, a 5-year-old was also in the SUV.

Investigators said the sedan was heading southbound on 95th Avenue Road at a high rate of speed and the SUV was heading north on the road.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan overcorrected and partially crossed the center line and struck the left side of the SUV.

The sedan ended up hitting a tree, according to FHP.

FHP said the sedan split into two pieces.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The 5-year-old suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.