Florida Department of Health reports 7,686 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 7,686 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida to 518,075.

The number is a running total since the virus was first detected in Florida in March.

While the reporting of coronavirus deaths are delayed by days and sometimes weeks, state and public health leaders say an additional 180 people have recently died from the virus. Their deaths raise the overall count to 8,051 that number includes 124 non-residents who died in Florida.

Health experts said Florida has reached its peak for coronavirus cases, but the death rate is still rising.

[MORE: More than 19,000 Floridians projected to die from COVID-19 by December, experts say]

New projections released Thursday by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation project thousands of Floridians will die from COVID-19 in the next four months.

According to the IHME projections, 19,358 Floridians will die from COVID-19 by Dec. 1. Experts say the state could be forced to shut down again in late August to stop the spread.

On Friday, the positivity rate for the number of people who tested positive for the first time, compared to the overall tests, declined/rose to 10.12%%. Health officials agree the rate should be below 10% to show infections are decreasing.

[RELATED: Coronavirus: Which are the deadliest Florida counties for COVID-19?]

Across the state, 7,182 people are currently hospitalized with severe cases of the virus, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration’s report.

The FDOH’s coronavirus dashboard reveals 29,730 people have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 since March, an increase of 599 patients since the last time the state released the total 24 hours ago.

Here are three things to know for today, Aug. 7. To read more, click or tap on the blue headline.

[MORE: Is it safe to reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic?]

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Central Florida:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 5,851 57 454 7 140 6 Flagler 989 19 85 3 13 0 Lake 4,958 118 269 7 61 1 Marion 5,984 277 481 12 86 3 Orange 31,026 250 921 17 287 12 Osceola 9,401 115 411 20 100 4 Polk 13,839 185 1,364 86 304 0 Seminole 6,976 44 447 2 110 1 Sumter 1,237 29 176 2 41 1 Volusia 7,654 166 565 10 126 2

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.