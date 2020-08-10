Orange County families have trouble connecting to LaunchED for first day of school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The start of Abigail Dawson's first day of school was not a smooth one as she attempted to log into LaunchED Monday morning.

She received a notice around 9:30 a.m. that read, “There appears to be an issue with your network.”

After trying for 20 minutes, she eventually logged in but could not start a live stream with her first period teacher.

"I don't see anything," Abigail said.

By 10:15 a.m., she was still not able to connect to her physical education class so her dad decided to log her out then log her back in to see if anything would change.

Middle School student Abigail Dawson was not able to connect to LaunchED right away.



Dad just told me she eventually got to Canvas but now is having livestream issues.



Her first class was scheduled for 9:30 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/682q59PL0x — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) August 10, 2020

“We were finally able to get into Launchpad, which is the first step, was able to get into Canvas and then try to log into her first class, which was P.E., and the live stream didn’t,” James Dawson said.

After trying for almost an hour, at 10:25 a.m. things started to look better. Abigail was able to connect with her second period class, language arts.

Dawson said he was relieved once he saw that and is hoping Abigail will not have problems for the rest of the day.

“I think we will be OK going forward, that’s my hope,” Dawson said.

Abigail started sixth grade on Monday and attends Piedmont Lakes Middle School.

Mom Savi George just sent me this video of her 2nd grader having trouble getting onto LaunchEd on the first day of @OCPSnews school. Anyone else having trouble? Or any luck? @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/oUyci5JQO3 — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) August 10, 2020

Also on Monday, News 6 heard from multiple parents who said they were having difficulties connecting to the LaunchEd system. They shared screenshots showing service interruption errors and emails from technical support at ClassLink notifying them of outages.

Wekiva High School started the day with a tweet telling students that Sunday night’s storm “had a profound electrical impact” on the school and because of that, officials were having difficulty with the LaunchEd platform.

Orange County Public Schools announced in late July that the semester would start virtually for all students on Monday and then, on Aug. 21, students would continue the academic year using whichever learning option they selected -- either LaunchEd, in-person or Orange County Virtual School.

About 37% of students in the district will return to campus for in-person learning amid ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

