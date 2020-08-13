UCF reports 11 more cases of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida reported 11 more cases of COVID-19 from the first weekend of students moving into on-campus housing.

Associate Vice President of UCF Student Health Services Dr. Michael Deichen said students were required to take a test upon arrival.

UCF said 837 tests were administered and from those two days, 11 tests came back positive. This netted a positivity rate of 1.3 percent.

The university said the 11 cases is a downward trend from the previous two weeks.

The school is working on contact tracing with the students who have tested positive for the virus.

Some students have chosen to self-quarantine at home, according to UCF.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 500 UCF students and faculty have tested positive for COVID-19.

Appointments for a COVID-19 test for students can be to the UCF’s COVID line at 407-823-2509.