Man arrested after stabbing multiple people inside van on I-4, deputies say

A Deltona man is behind bars after officials said he was involved with a fatal stabbing inside a van driving on I-4.

The stabbing took place Friday night around 9:30 p.m., according to officials.

“Deputies responded to the Racetrac gas station at 3201 Howland Blvd.,” officials said. “Two victims had been stabbed, and one was not breathing.”

According to investigators, the investigation revealed that a group of four men were inside the van during the incident. The men were coworkers, driving back to Deltona from the Tampa area.

“On the way back, the group stopped and bought beer to drink on the ride home, and several empty beer cans were found in the van,” authorities said.

According to a report, 33-year-old Christopher Sanchez-Roman became angry when he felt he was being made fun of, and stabbed Yoni Cipriano-Cruz, 30, who was seating in the front seat.

“Sanchez-Roman then stabbed another rear passenger (a 26-year-old male coworker) before the driver pulled into the Racetrac station for help,” officials said.

According to officials, Cipriano-Cruz was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The second victim was taken to the hospital in Sanford with multiple stab wounds that were not deemed to be life-threatening,” deputies said.

Sanchez-Roman was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond.