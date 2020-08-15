Titusville man arrested in connection with early morning shooting, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville man has been arrested in connection with an early morning shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Tiwa Lane at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed two adult female victims and a juvenile victim were delivering newspapers when they drove past the suspected shooter, who was walking on the street.

As the victims rolled the vehicle window down, the suspected shooter fired a bullet from a handgun and struck the vehicle, police said. The shooter fled the scene on foot.

Police said there were no injuries, but the vehicle was rendered disabled.

Police at the scene established a perimeter and began searching for the shooter. Police said within minutes, the suspected shooter, identified by police as Mark Taylor, 25, was located by police on a nearby dock.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident, positivity identified and booked into the Brevard County Jail without bond. Police said he was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and loitering and prowling.