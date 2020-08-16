85ºF

Local News

All lanes on I-4 blocked after car overturns, police say

Tags: Orlando Police Department, I-4
Police lights (WDIV)
Police lights (WDIV)

All lanes on I-4 westbound at Orange Blossom Trail are blocked following an accident, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police say a vehicle overturned.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.