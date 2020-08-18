Free COVID-19 testing underway for Lake County students

CLERMONT, Fla. – Just days before the first day of school, Lake County students will have an opportunity to get tested for COVID-19.

It's not mandatory for students but the tests are being offered for free.

"The whole idea is to be able to start the school year in a way we hope will minimize the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in our schools," Sherri Owens, spokesperson for Lake County Schools said.

Student testing will be available Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon at East Ridge High School, Eustis High School, Umatilla High School and South Lake High School.

An additional testing site at Lake Square Mall will be open on those same days from 7 a.m. to noon outside and continue indoors from noon to 7 p.m.

“So if a child tests positive and is very sick and cannot do work from home then we certainly understand that. We want the family to put that child’s health first to make sure the child gets the care that they need in order to feel better and to heal,” Owens explained.

School officials are asking parents to register in advance on the district’s website or by using this link.

The first day of school in Lake County is Aug 24.