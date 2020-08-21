79ºF

COVID-19 testing site at Barnett Park delayed due to Tropical Storm Laura

Site will open one day later than planned

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The coronavirus testing site at Barnett Park will open one day later than originally planned next week due to the threat of Tropical Storm Laura.

The site at 4801 W. Colonial Dr. in Orlando was supposed to open to residents on Tuesday but instead it will open on Wednesday. From there, it will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day until Aug. 28.

Anyone 12 and older can get tested for free regardless of whether they have symptoms as long as they make an appointment online here.

Results are expected within three to five days.

As of Friday afternoon, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane off Florida’s west coast early next week.

