LIVE TRACK: Forecast cone, computer models, satellite and updates for Tropical Depression 13

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are poppin', that’s for sure.

The good news for Central Florida, at least as of Friday morning, is that Tropical Depression 13 remains disorganized and most of the region is not in the forecast cone released by the National Hurricane Center.

The system, however, is still projected to become a Category 1 hurricane off Florida’s west coast and could make landfall by the middle of next week in the Panhandle. It’s important to note that there are many unknown variables about the tropical depression and a lot could change in the coming days.

As of early Friday, T.D. 13 was 305 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 21 mph. The system has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm, meaning it would have sustained winds of at least 39 mph, by the weekend.

TD 13 computer models

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

The depression is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday.

As of now, the forecast shows a Category 1 hurricane off Tampa early Tuesday.

“If this happens, we in Central Florida would be on the ‘dirty side’ of the storm,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Even if it’s not that intense, we will likely see strong winds and the possibility of rotating storms Tuesday. The best advice is to be prepared for a possible strong tropical storm or a hurricane moving through Central Florida early next week.”

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 was 30 miles north-northeast of Cabo Gracias A Dios, with sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 12 mph on a projected path toward Houston, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

Whichever tropical depression strengthens into a tropical storm first will get the name Laura. The next named storm after that will be called Marco.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances will be 60% Friday in Central Florida, with a high in the low 90s.

Sea breeze storms will pop up each afternoon.

Rain chances will be 60% through the weekend, with highs in the mid-90s.

The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1900.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.28 inches.